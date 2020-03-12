Coronavirus: Pandemic wreaking havoc on the wide world of sports

It started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session Rudy Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday before a game with the Detroit Pistons.
It isn't so funny now — not with two Jazz players now having tested positive for the virus, and with the league shutting down for the foreseeable future.
The NBA certainly is not alone: the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer both have suspended operations. The NCAA cancelled both the men's and women's basketball tournaments. That came after every major conference - including the Big Ten and Big East - halted their tournaments. Soccer games in Europe have been postponed and international tennis tournaments delayed.
Major League Baseball shut down spring training and delayed opening the regular season by at least two weeks. Also, several NCAA men's basketball teams reportedly have decided to skip the annual NCAA tournament, which has already been closed to fans.
This is the reality of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday weeks after beginning its havoc-wreaking global run that has sickened well over 100,000 and killed more than 4,000.
In the NBA, Utah's game against Oklahoma City Wednesday night was canceled and the Pistons are among five teams that have played the Jazz — and Gobert — since the start of March, the others being Boston, Toronto, New York and Cleveland. And Washington, which played Utah in late February, said Thursday that it was having its players, coaches and basketball operations personnel self-quarantine for the next three to four days.
The Raptors also said Thursday they are self-quarantining. "Our players, coaches and traveling staff have all been advised to into self-isolation for 14 days," the team said, also confirming that Toronto players had been tested.
Gobert shared the court with 50 opposing players in those games, plus 15 referees.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The NBA shutdown could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts. Those teams that have faced Gobert in recent days will likely face some testing. And some of those Jazz reporters said they were getting tested for COVID-19, just in case.
"They're all concerned and rightfully so," said Detroit coach Dwayne Casey. "Everybody in our league should be concerned. I think everybody in our country right now, more than just basketball, is concerned. We all have to take care of ourselves and look out for our fellow man."
Here's what happening with sports across the globe because of the virus:
Baseball
Major League Baseball is likely to cancel the rest of its spring training game schedule and will delay the start of the season, according to people familiar with the discussions.
MLB continued to play into Thursday, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings.
The major league season had been scheduled to start March 26, its earliest opening other than for international games.
• South Korea's professional baseball league will postpone the start of its season to mid-April.
The Korea Baseball Organization says it still hopes to maintain a 144-game regular-season schedule but will consider banning spectators from some games when risks of infections are high.
The KBO had already canceled its preseason.
Basketball
The NCAA canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.
The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.
The NCAA also canceled all of its spring championships in every sport, which include hockey, baseball and lacrosse.
• All five power conference men's basketball tournaments have been canceled.
Within minutes of each other, the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played.
All were preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.
• The Euroleague suspended all games indefinitely. The league was scheduled to hold regular-season games in Moscow, Istanbul, Madrid and Tel Aviv on Thursday.
Men's qualification for the Tokyo Olympics is expected to resume in June with a series of qualifying tournaments overseen by FIBA. Women's qualifying has already concluded.
• Duke University says it has suspended all athletic competition “for the foreseeable future.”
That suspension includes all practices. The announcement came about an hour after the Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament. The 10th-ranked Blue Devils were scheduled to play their first tournament game in Greensboro against North Carolina State in the afternoon.
Auto racing
NASCAR will race the next two weekends without fans.
The events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race.
NASCAR is working with public health officials to determine future scheduling beyond those events.
• The 12 Hours of Sebring scheduled to run in Florida next weekend has been rescheduled because of the ban on travel from Europe. Many teams that compete in IMSA's sports car events use European drivers and team members.
The race was rescheduled as the IMSA season finale to be held Nov. 11-14 at Sebring International Raceway.
Hockey
The NHL suspended its season. Several NBA and NHL teams share arenas.
The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for COVID-19. The league is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season, sparking uncertainty about how many more, if any, could be played before the playoffs.
• The International Ice Hockey Federation cancelled the men's world championships in Switzerland. U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday to ban travel from Europe led to the recommendation to cancel the world championships. The 16-nation tournament was scheduled to open on May 8.
• The Swiss hockey league ended the season in the top two divisions before the playoffs. The league says decisions on awarding titles, and promotion and relegation places, will be decided at a special meeting on Friday.
Tennis
The ATP called off all men's professional tennis tournaments for six weeks.
The affected events are the Miami Open, the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.
The next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, is still scheduled to be held in Paris beginning May 24.
• The International Tennis Federation has postponed all of its sanctioned tournaments for six weeks. The ITF oversees various junior, wheelchair and lower-tier events.
Soccer
The Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid was postponed after the Spanish team puts its players in quarantine.
Madrid has ordered its soccer and basketball teams to remain in isolation after one of the basketball players tested positive for the virus.
• Dutch soccer authorities have canceled all matches until the end of the month, including friendly internationals against the United States and Spain.
The Dutch team was scheduled to play the United States on March 26 in the southern city of Eindhoven and face Spain three days later in Amsterdam.
The Netherlands has 614 confirmed cases of the virus and five deaths. The government has announced sweeping new measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, including ordering cancellation of any events that will draw more than 100 people.
• Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days, according to Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas. The expansion team owned by Mas and former England captain David Beckham had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
• The Belgian soccer league said that the last round of regular-season matches in the top league scheduled this weekend will be played in empty stadiums. The Belgian Cup final between Brugge and Antwerp scheduled on March 22 was postponed to a date yet to be announced.
• Denmark's top soccer leagues are shutting down for at least two weeks. The Danish league made the move a day after the national government announced a lockdown. The small Scandinavian country has 514 cases of people testing positive.
Football
NFL teams are curtailing or completely stopping scouting operations as a safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets have ordered their scouts and assistant coaches to return home. Other teams, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, have cut back on scouting in what is usually a busy time for evaluating college players. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
• The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, has postponed its first fanfest scheduled for March 21-22.
A new date will be announced, but fans who bought tickets to the event will receive a full refund and will have the first option to purchase tickets when the event is rescheduled.
The Hall of Fame Museum is remaining open during its regular operating hours, with extra cleaning procedures. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the museum.
Golf
The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass in Florida. The only time a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.
Cricket
The Pakistan Super League is closing Twenty20 cricket games in Karachi to spectators. Spectators are barred from league games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and a playoff on Tuesday.
One other league match and three playoff matches, including the final on March 22, are in Lahore. The board said it was in contact with the Punjab provincial government about any health advice for the Lahore matches.
Fencing
The International Fencing Federation postponed all international events for the next five weeks, including four Olympic qualifying tournaments.
The events postponed included the Africa, Asia, Europe and Americas qualifiers next month. Also off is the Anaheim Grand Prix in California starting on Friday, and the junior world championships in Salt Lake City next month.
Four World Cups in saber and epee next week were also called off.
Skiing
The season-ending men's World Cup races were canceled, giving Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde his first overall title.
Giant slalom and slalom races were scheduled for this weekend in Kranjska Gora, near Slovenia's border with Italy.
The cancellations mean Henrik Kristoffersen, another Norwegian, becomes the season champion in both disciplines by tiny margins.