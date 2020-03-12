Coronavirus: Pandemic wreaking havoc on the wide world of sports

It started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session Rudy Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday before a game with the Detroit Pistons.

It isn't so funny now — not with two Jazz players now having tested positive for the virus, and with the league shutting down for the foreseeable future.

The NBA certainly is not alone: the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer both have suspended operations. The NCAA cancelled both the men's and women's basketball tournaments. That came after every major conference - including the Big Ten and Big East - halted their tournaments. Soccer games in Europe have been postponed and international tennis tournaments delayed.

Major League Baseball shut down spring training and delayed opening the regular season by at least two weeks. Also, several NCAA men's basketball teams reportedly have decided to skip the annual NCAA tournament, which has already been closed to fans.

This is the reality of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday weeks after beginning its havoc-wreaking global run that has sickened well over 100,000 and killed more than 4,000.