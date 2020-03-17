Coronavirus: Pandemic postponements keep on piling up

If resuming the season is possible, UEFA's options to complete this season include playing the quarterfinals and semifinals as single games instead of over two legs where each team has a home match.

One option, revealed by the Polish soccer federation, is for Champions League games to take the most attractive weekend slots, while domestic leagues play midweek.

The Champions League final is scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul, but the Turkish city could also be asked host the semifinals in a mini-tournament at a later date. The likely last available date to play the final is June 27.

Also, 16 of UEFA's members are involved in the Euro 2020 playoffs, which were scheduled to be played on March 26 and 31. They will decide the last four entries in the 24-nation final tournament, and could now be played in early June.

Postponing Euro 2020 has also created a backlog of national team games in a packed calendar managed by FIFA.

In a coordinated move, UEFA was followed Tuesday by South American soccer body CONMEBOL, which postponed the Copa America one year to the same playing dates.

Lionel Messi and Neymar would now be cleared to play for their European clubs if games resume this season.