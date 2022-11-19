WE RESPOND FIRST TO THOSE WHO STATE THAT THEY HAVE READ AND UNDERSTAND PRICING AND DELIVERY BELOW. Thank you!! Corn... View on PetFinder
Corn the Aussiedoodle
The 20-year-old was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.
“We’re completely, completely devastated and heartbroken,” said Heather Schmitz, whose relative Mary Urhausen owned the Wind Point property just a little over four years ago before selling it to The Prairie School, which demolished it earlier this year.
Moss helped lead the Badgers to a Big Ten and Rose Bowl championship in 1993.
A Racine drug dealer allegedly had two pounds of marijuana and a pound of fentanyl at his drug houses.
A 17-year-old from Racine has been accused of stealing a man's phone and $200 from him, threatening him with a firearm.
With weeks to go before the candidates can start collecting signatures, another candidate has jumped into the mayor’s race.
A Racine woman allegedly beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board after he refused to loan her money.
His passing Sunday was 34 years and two days after Moss led Park to the WIAA Division 1 championship with a 34-14 over Superior at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
It was supposed to be Mike McCarthy who was emotional after his return to Green Bay. But the Cowboys coach was angry, while his counterpart was in tears.
Two adults face numerous felony charges after allegedly leaving young children at home alone and near narcotics in Kenosha.