Corie Ann Seward
Corie Ann Seward

Corie Seward.jpg

Corie Ann Seward, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

