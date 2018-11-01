Cordell Hiler.jpg

Cordell L. Hiler, 36, 1200 block of Superior Street, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments