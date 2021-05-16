CORA
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
The 18-year-old alleged shooter, according to a criminal complaint, "stated that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there" regarding the allegation that he walked into a party Friday night and immediately shot Bush in the chest.
Mayor Cory Mason said that he plans to ask the City Council to repeal enforcement of the mandate at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday.
According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with a pair of scissors and had a crack pipe on her.
"It's nice that people who can't afford a $40 or $50 lamp can come here and get it at a great price," said April Ataa, who co-owns Deals for Days with her husband, Khalil.
A woman the man reportedly lived with said that he gets upset if anyone goes near his computer and no one is allowed to be by it.
Watch now: Jobs without workers, Employers throughout southeast Wisconsin struggling to fill open positions
While more businesses reopen their doors and expand operations as the pandemic wanes, “Help Wanted” signs are cropping up like spring dandelions. Many employers say they are finding it more difficult than ever to find workers. We talked with employers, business leaders and politicians about what’s going on.
Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting
In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.