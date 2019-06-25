SÃO PAULO — The group stage of the Copa America ended with Brazil and Uruguay still the favorites and Argentina still unable to meet expectations.
Colombia also impressed early on, finishing with a perfect record and without conceding any goals, while two-time defending champion Chile stuttered after a good start.
The quarterfinals of the South American competition begin Thursday with host Brazil taking on old foe Paraguay in Porto Alegre, and a day later in Rio de Janeiro it will be Argentina facing a Venezuela team it has struggled against recently.
Also Friday, Colombia plays Chile in São Paulo, and on Saturday Uruguay's attacking duo of Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani will face Peru in Salvador.
Here's a closer look at the Copa America quarterfinals this week:
BRAZIL-PARAGUAY: Brazil got off to a slow start, being booed by the local crowd in its first two matches, but the 5-0 rout of Peru eased the pressure on coach Tite and boosted the team's confidence entering the knockout stage.
Paraguay barely survived the first round, advancing with only two points as one of the best third-place finishers from the three groups. But it played better than the results showed, letting victory escape against Argentina only because of a missed penalty kick in the second half.
VENEZUELA-ARGENTINA: Argentina would normally be favored against Venezuela, but this time there is reason for concern for Lionel Messi and his teammates.
While Argentina continues to struggle and just escaped elimination in the group stage, Venezuela enters the quarterfinals carrying good momentum.
"We will have to play better against Venezuela," Messi said. "It's a team with very clear ideas in attack, with very quick players."
COLOMBIA-CHILE: Chile's title defense will go through a red-hot Colombia, the only team to win all of its matches and not concede any goals.
James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao will be taking on Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas, two of Chile's leaders in the title-winning campaigns of 2015 and 2016.
URUGUAY-PERU: With Suárez and Cavani thriving, Uruguay will be favored against a Peruvian squad coming off a demoralizing loss to Brazil that prompted a wave of criticism against Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca.
Peru's defense is the worst among the teams in the quarterfinals, with six goals conceded in three matches. Uruguay is the Copa America's most successful team with 15 titles, one more than Argentina.
