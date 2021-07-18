Content for 2nd billboard
The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.
The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.
“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Tuesday that it appeared the man intended to commit a mass shooting.
Authorities referred to the shootings as an "active shooter incident" that could have been much more deadly had the shooter not been killed by the undercover Racine County Sheriff's Office investigator.
