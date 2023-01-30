'Constitutional' exhibit to open at Carthage

KENOSHA — "Constitutional," an exhibit by Christine Wuenschel of West Lafayette, Ind., will be on exhibit Feb. 9-March 10 at the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Using the human figure as a confrontational force, Wuenschel’s drawings emphasize the tensions within the cultural expectations around nudity, touch, pleasure and comfort.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Wuenschel will give an artist talk from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Both will be held at the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, until 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.