 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Constitutional' exhibit to open at Carthage

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — "Constitutional," an exhibit by Christine Wuenschel of West Lafayette, Ind., will be on exhibit Feb. 9-March 10 at the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Using the human figure as a confrontational force, Wuenschel’s drawings emphasize the tensions within the cultural expectations around nudity, touch, pleasure and comfort.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Wuenschel will give an artist talk from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Both will be held at the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, until 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News