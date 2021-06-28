Conservative tax policy works

The great Mark Twain once said, "What is the difference between a taxidermist and a tax collector? The taxidermist takes only your skin." Well, state government has been taking too much from the taxpayers, and conservatives in the Legislature have a plan to return the surplus to middle class income earners and homeowners.

New revenue numbers recently released by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau show state government will have an unprecedented $4.4 billion surplus by the end of the next two-year budget period. While some thought Christmas had come early, fiscal conservatives like myself realized the state has been taking too much money from the people who earned it in the first place.

That’s why we came up with a tax reduction plan that gives a sizeable portion of that surplus—$3.4 billion of it—back to middle class taxpayers, homeowners, and small businesses that are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy.

Our plan reduces the tax rate on all income between about $24,000 and $260,000 from 6.27% to 5.3%, putting about $2.4 billion back into the pockets of the people who earned the money in the first place so they can spend or invest it in their own communities.