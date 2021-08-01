Connor & Makenzie

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting a few bumps in their wedding plans, Makenzie Walker and Connor Diffley's perfect day could not be stopped. The couple solidified their love at Folk Song Farm in Richfield on Aug. 28, 2020.
Here's their story in Makenzie's words:
How did the two of you meet?
Connor and I met when I began working at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Connor was a human resources coordinator and I was hired as a creative services designer. It started as a phone call from Connor to schedule my interview and turned into him asking me to be his girlfriend on a lunchtime walk down Grandstand Avenue.
How did he propose?
Connor's family owns a lake house on Green Lake and he and I coordinated a weekend in the summer for both of our families to be there and spend quality time together. On Saturday night, we all took the Diffley's boat to Norton's, a beautiful restaurant on the lake, for dinner at sunset. After dinner, Connor asked me to help him prepare the boat for the ride back to the lake house, and it was while we were on the boat that he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.
Who did most of the planning for the wedding?
Connor and I did equal amounts of planning for our wedding.
How many attendants did you have?
We had six people in our bridal party. I had two bridesmaids and one maid of honor and Connor had two groomsmen and one best man.
How many guests?
We had roughly 125 guests at our wedding.
What were your biggest challenges in planning the wedding?
We had a fairly smooth planning process for our wedding, but, naturally, we had some difficult, last-minute decisions to make regarding proper safety and comfort accommodations for the workers at our venue and guests at our wedding due to COVID-19.
In what areas did you splurge?
We splurged the most on our photography and videography, food and desserts.
What did you do to save money?
We did a handful of projects, like designing our own table number cards and making our favors, to save money.
What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?
In terms of personal touches, we wrote our own vows for the ceremony, displayed many pictures of us together at the reception and kept our guest list to only people that we knew and genuinely cared about. We had a great turnout in terms of attendance, but the atmosphere on our special day remained intimate and meaningful.
What song did you have for your first dance?
Our first dance song was "From the Ground Up" by Caleb and Kelsey. Caleb and Kelsey created their own version of this song that was originally done by Dan and Shay.
Who did your cake and what was it like?
We had Holey Moley Coffee and Doughnuts make our wedding cake and desserts because they're the vendor who partners with the restaurant that catered our dinner.
What was your favorite memory of the day?
I have a lot of favorite memories from our wedding day, but the one that outshines the rest has to be the feeling I experienced as I was standing at the end of the aisle with Connor, hand in hand, looking one another in the eyes, and not noticing another thing or person around me because I was so engulfed with being physically, emotionally and mentally connected with my now husband.
Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.
Although we didn't venture on to the honeymoon we originally saw ourselves enjoying because of COVID-19 limitations, we had a relaxing, special and fun "mini moon" in Door County immediately following our wedding. We stayed at a lakeside resort, tried a lot of new food, shopped around at the cutest stores and made some unforgettable memories.
Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?
My biggest piece of advice for other couples planning a wedding is to enjoy the process. If you're lucky, you only get to plan your wedding once, and you should love every second of it. There are times that it'll become stressful and you might have to make hard choices, but that's when you take a step back, remember why you're planning your wedding and get back into it when you're ready with a smile on your face and love in your heart.
One of my biggest takeaways from our wedding is that I wouldn't have changed a single thing about it. I feel extremely grateful to be able to say that because, when looking back, a lot of couples may think about what they would've done differently, but not me and Connor. I thoroughly enjoyed every second of our special day, and I hope other couples get to experience that feeling too.