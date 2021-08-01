Connor & Makenzie

What song did you have for your first dance?

Our first dance song was "From the Ground Up" by Caleb and Kelsey. Caleb and Kelsey created their own version of this song that was originally done by Dan and Shay.

Who did your cake and what was it like?

We had Holey Moley Coffee and Doughnuts make our wedding cake and desserts because they're the vendor who partners with the restaurant that catered our dinner.

What was your favorite memory of the day?

I have a lot of favorite memories from our wedding day, but the one that outshines the rest has to be the feeling I experienced as I was standing at the end of the aisle with Connor, hand in hand, looking one another in the eyes, and not noticing another thing or person around me because I was so engulfed with being physically, emotionally and mentally connected with my now husband.

Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.