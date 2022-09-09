 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PACKERS

Confident Packers defense ready for difficult early test

Green Bay Packers 2022 Football Headshots

This is a photo of Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo)

 FRE

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers should get an immediate indication of whether their defense is as stingy as its preseason billing suggests.

“I think our defense, at least on paper, is as good as it’s ever been,” defensive lineman Dean Lowry said. “Paper doesn’t mean anything, though, and we’ve got to go out and prove it for 17 weeks and then go and do it in the playoffs.”

The chance to prove it starts Sunday at Minnesota.

The Packers romped 37-10 at home the last time these teams faced each other, but the Vikings played that game with Sean Mannion as their starting quarterback after placing Kirk Cousins on the reserve/COVID-19 list two days beforehand.

When Cousins has been available, the Vikings have moved the ball quite well against the Packers. The Vikings had scored at least 28 points in three straight matchups with the Packers before the Mannion game.

“They have given us some problems,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “They have a lot of weapons. They have really good players over there. They present a lot of challenges for us.”

Complicating matters is the uncertainty of facing a new staff with former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell making his head coaching debut for Minnesota.

“We’ve kind of got a blueprint of what we think they’re going to come out and do,” outside linebacker Rashan Gary said. “But at the end of the day, once that ball is snapped, we’ve got to go play. It could be un-scouted looks. It could be looks we think we were going to get.”

Green Bay’s defense enters this season brimming with confidence after outperforming the Packers’ offense for much of training camp.

The Packers’ 2021 rankings don’t jump off the page — they tied for 13th in scoring defense and were ninth in total defense — but they closed the season by not allowing a single offensive touchdown in a 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay then signed All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas to new deals following their breakthrough seasons. They added two first-round picks by selecting linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who both helped Georgia win a 2021 national title. They also get back star cornerback Jaire Alexander after he missed most of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury.

That has the Packers believing their defense could help give them a fourth straight NFC North title and the Super Bowl bid that has eluded this franchise since its 2010 championship season.

“I don’t care how many wins we have, we’re not going to be satisfied until that end goal of winning a Super Bowl,” safety Darnell Savage said. “And if we get to that goal, we’re going to keep striving for another and another and another.”

The mission starts in Minnesota as the Packers contend with a Vikings playmaking trio that has given Green Bay problems in the past.

Dalvin Cook was limited to 13 yards on nine carries in the 37-10 loss last season, but he led Minnesota to a 28-22 victory at Green Bay in 2020 by becoming the first Viking since Ahmad Rashad in 1979 to score four touchdowns in a game. Cook had 163 yards rushing and 63 yards receiving that day.

“Me personally, I think he’s probably the best back in the league,” Clark said. “He’s as talented as any running back I’ve ever played.”

Cousins threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns without an interception to lead the Vikings to a 34-31 triumph when the Packers visited Minnesota last year. Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns that day, though he’s failed to score in his other three career matchups with the Packers.

“When we give Dalvin the respect to stop the run, we’ve got to hold up in the back end,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “That’s what makes an offense like this, when they have two elite weapons, so unique. Because very few times do you play an offense that has top-three players at a position that is a wideout and a back.

“There’s challenges every week, but that’s definitely the challenge this week. You’ve got to deal with 18 (Jefferson) on the outside and you’ve got to deal with No. 4 (Cook) in the backfield.”

The Packers can’t wait to discover how well they meet this challenge.

“As far as a measuring stick, it’s definitely a big one for us, for this defense to go against those guys,” Clark said.

Lazard likely out for opener

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota.

The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Lazard is the Packers’ top returning receiver after catching 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season to set career highs in all three categories. The Packers lost much of their firepower at wide receiver when two-time All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are listed as questionable as they return from torn anterior cruciate ligaments in their left knees.

Bakhtiari has appeared in just one game since hurting his knee on Dec. 31, 2020. He played in the Packers’ regular-season finale at Detroit last season, but wasn’t available for their NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Jenkins injured his knee Nov. 21 at Minnesota.

If they’re both available, Bakhtiari would start at his usual spot at left tackle with the versatile Jenkins starting at right tackle.

Kickoff

WHO: The Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings

KICKOFF: 3:25 p.m., Sunday

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: Fox

RADIO: WRNW (97.3 FM)

