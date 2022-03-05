Cone re-elected as USSF president

Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected to a four-year team as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Saturday, beating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro in an endorsement of the governing body’s settlement of a lawsuit by women players.

Cone, a former national team player, received 52.3% of the weighted vote on the first ballot during the USSF National Council meeting, held on-line and in Atlanta.

Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs partner and current adviser to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, got 46.6% of the ballots as he tried to regain the job he held from 2018 until 2020, when he quit amid the fallout from legal filings that claimed women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than male counterparts.

“Now is the time for all of us to work together,” Cone said. “No more divisions. We don’t have time for all of that.”

The USSF Athletes Council got one-third of the votes, and the Youth, Adult and Pro Councils receive 20% each, with the remaining delegates 6.7%.

Cone was vice president at the time and moved up to president, then was elected last winter to a one-year term. As president, she will play a role in the leadup to the 2026 World Cup, whcih the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

Women’s team players and the USSF announced a deal Feb. 22 that will have players split $22 million. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women. The agreement is contingent on a deal for a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the contract that expires March 31.

Motorsports

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin was dropped by Haas F1 despite the FIA ruling he could compete in Formula One races under a neutral flag.

Haas also ended its sponsorship with Uralkali, the Russian fertilizer company owned by Mazepin’s father. Dmitry Mazepin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his son’s contract to drive was linked to the team sponsorship.

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Haas said in a statement Saturday.

Formula One earlier this week terminated its contract with the Russian GP. The race in Sochi was contracted through 2025.

That put the spotlight on Haas, an American team entering its seventh season of F1 competition. Haas last year overhauled its lineup and added rookies Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.

Haas removed the Uralkali sponsorship markings from its cars last week following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Mazepin’s status remained uncertain. The FIA ruled Friday all drivers must agree to its principles of peace and neutrality and “acknowledge the strong commitment made by the FIA to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Mazepin posted on Twitter he had agreed to the stipulations and was disappointed in Haas’ decision.

Football

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Griese as their new quarterbacks coach.

A person familiar with the move said Friday that Griese will leave the “Monday Night Football” booth to join coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring.

Griese has never held a coaching job but did play 11 seasons in the NFL, including two in Tampa Bay when Shanahan was an assistant there in 2004-05. Griese was drafted by Denver by Shanahan’s father, Mike, and spent his first five seasons with the Broncos.

Griese spent more than a decade after his playing career as a college analyst at ESPN before joining the “Monday Night Football” booth in 2020. Griese was expected to be replaced in that role by Troy Aikman. The New York Post reported last week that Aikman will sign a five-year deal with ESPN to become the lead NFL analyst.

Griese replaces Rich Scangarello, who left the Niners to take the offensive coordinator job at Kentucky.

Golf

In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to lead a trio of South Korean golfers at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Chun had a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course. She had a one-stroke lead over Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko, who shot 69.

American Danielle Kang (68), Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand (70) and another South Korean player, Amy Yang (71), were tied for fourth. Canadian Brooke Henderson was seventh after a 71, four strokes behind In.

Australian Hannah Green also shot 71 and was tied for eighth, five strokes from the lead.

Chun hasn’t won on the LPGA Tour in more than three years.

Fighting to keep PGA Tour status, Ryan Brehm shot a 4-under 68 in rainy conditions Saturday to open a three-stroke lead in the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Brehm, with wife Chelsey at his side as his caddie, is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He had a 15-under 201 total at Grand Reserve.

“Obviously, if you would have given me that at the start of the week I’d have taken it,” Brehm said. “There’s just so much golf left. I mean, honestly, all Chelsey and I are trying to do is make one good swing after another and march along. That’s really all we’re trying to do.”

