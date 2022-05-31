Concert to benefit international refugees

RACINE — Spirit of Racine Music Makers Inc., a nonprofit community musical group, offers an opportunity for people to focus on peace and to aid refugees from around the world during the concert, In the Spirit of Peace, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the Great Hall of DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive.

Donations collected during the performance will go to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Information about the agency’s work and the refugees who are assisted by it will be available at the concert.

Under artistic director George Baumgardt, the concert will feature a handbell and chime choir that will perform, among other works, "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman." The vocal choir will sing inspirational songs of peace and hope including "I Dream a World," a musical composition of Langston Hughes’ poem.

