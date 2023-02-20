YORKVILLE — A beneﬁt concert to support local victims of human traﬃcking will be held from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.
Music will be provided by Bascom Hill and Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers.
Proceeds will go to Fight to End Exploitation (FEE) which addresses human traﬃcking through a professional, volunteer advocacy program that works alongside survivors of this crime. In 2020, FEE lost its oﬃce and victim supplies in a ﬁre at the Villa Street COP House in Racine. Since then, FEE has worked hard to not only replenish the supplies and move back into the oﬃce but hire a part-time advocacy coordinator and expand the volunteer professional team. Proceeds from this concert will beneﬁt FEE’s advocacy program and victim assistance.
Known for their pulse-pounding, cello-infused, alternative rock style, Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers lead singer Betsy Ade was featured on NBC’s "The Voice" on Season 16. Bascom Hill is known for its effortless hooks, memorable choruses and clever lyrics.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door and are available at Route 20 or go to rte20.com.