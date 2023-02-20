If You Go

WHAT: After Dark: Voices Against Traﬃcking with Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers and Bascom Hill

WHEN: Friday, March 3, 7-11 p.m.

WHERE: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville

TICKETS: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Visit Route 20 or go to rte20.com.

WHY: Fundraiser to support Fight to End Exploitation’s Victim Advocacy Program