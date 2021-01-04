RACINE — An Elvis 5.0 Birthday Celebration, a live concert celebrating the birthday of Elvis Presley, is scheduled to be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 838 SE Wisconsin Aviation Museum, 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The music of Elvis Presley will be performed by International ETA Hall of Fame Legend Elvis Prince and a special guest.
The $19 admission fee includes dinner. Masks are required and the venue is handicapped accessible. A cash bar will be available.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/724299-0. For more information, call 414-837-6111.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Streamline your wedding planning at Bridal Showcase 2021
-
Civil War Museum exhibit tells the stories of foreign-born Union soldiers
-
Concert celebrates birthday of Elvis
- 18 updates