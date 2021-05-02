Completed Bears draft has a heavy offensive lean

LAKE FOREST, ILL. — Trading up to draft quarterback Justin Fields in the first round and tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the NFL draft only started the process of fortifying the offense for the Chicago Bears.

They had plenty of work to do after being mired near the bottom of NFL offensive statistics for the last two seasons. So they wound up making their first five picks on the offensive side, including a second tackle in Round 5 in Missouri's Larry Borom.

It all started with Ohio State's Fields, though. There's actually excitement in Chicago now about a quarterback.

"The excitement was there, and when you're able to get a player like Justin Fields in the first round, obviously we were super pumped," coach Matt Nagy said after the draft ended.

It's not expected to be an overnight developmental process. That's why the Bears still have Andy Dalton and Nick Foles for this season.

"And as we all grow with him, I think we're gonna sense that he really has a little bit of that 'it' factor to him, too, which is neat," Nagy said. "That has to come naturally to everybody. Some have it, some don't, and I think that, for him, it's gonna be exciting for him to just come in here and learn how to be a professional quarterback. It's not gonna happen overnight."