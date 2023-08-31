RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., hosts a “Zoorific Saturday” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The theme is Reptile and Amphibian Awareness Day.

These family friendly events include crafts and games. There will be stations with conservation education specialists ready “to educate and inspire guests about the animal or theme of the day.”

Activities are included with regular zoo admission of $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and older) and $9 for ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.