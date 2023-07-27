RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., hosts Zoorific from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select Saturdays through September.

The schedule features:

July 29: International Tiger Day

Aug. 12: World Lion Day

Aug. 19: International Orangutan Day

Aug. 26: World Rhino Day

Sept. 2: Reptile and Amphibian Awareness Day

These family friendly days will include crafts and games. There will be stations with conservation education specialists ready to educate and inspire guests about the animal or theme of the day.

Activities are included with regular zoo admission of $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and older) and $9 for ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.