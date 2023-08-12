What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must be sent to community@journaltimes.com and arrive by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Add your event to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

AUG. 13St. Mary’s Dover Pork Chop Dinner: St. Mary’s Dover is hosting its annual Pork Chop Dinner and Auction 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at 23209 Church Road, Kansasville.

The event will include games, a tractor pedal pull and a petting zoo for children, and live music. The live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. Pork chops will be served from noon to 5 p.m.

The cost is $20 and includes a raffle entry with cash prizes. Carry-outs are available.

For more information, call Jane Serdynski at 262-492-0073.

Aug. 23SCAN’s Cones For Kids: The Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) program is hosting a fundraiser to help provide child abuse awareness lessons to students in Racine and Kenosha counties.

The 11th annual event is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Children 2 and younger are free.

Ticket includes five mini cones from Culver’s, Divino Gelato, Georgie Porgies, Kravings and Sweet Corner; kids games and crafts; and a silent auction.

For more information, visit beleafsurvivors.org/events or call 262-619-1634, ext. 112.

AUG. 25

Eco-Justice Center‘s ‘Pacas & Pints: The Eco-Justice Center’s ‘Pacas & Pints, will return this summer.

The final fundraiser is from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 25. Zaytuna’s Kitchen will provide food and Georgia Rae will provide entertainment.

Participants can bring a blanket or camping chair and find a good spot near the alpaca pasture to relax with a beer or non-alcoholic beverage and listen to the evening’s featured musician.

In addition to going on a 20-minute alpaca tour, Eco-Justice Center grounds will be open for participants to climb up to the treehouse, explore the gardens and walk the trail.

Tickets are $30 and include a drink ticket, alpaca tour and special edition Eco-J pint glass.

Tickets can be purchased in advance ecojusticecenter.org/pacas-pints. A limited numbers of tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the day of each event.

SEPT. 9American Legion Auxiliary Unit 494 Trivia Night: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 494 is hosting Fest For Vets Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at 4226 Michel Court, Franksville.

Teams of eight will help raise money for a new pontoon boat for Camp American Legion. Prizes will be awarded for the top two teams and for the team with the best theme.

The cost to enter is $160 per eight-member team.

Food and beverages will be available for sale (cash only).

For more information, or to register, contact Crystal Shaw at 262-672-8205 or crystalspres@gmail.com.

ONGOINGCaledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party.

The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys).

The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.