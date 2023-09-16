What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must be sent to community@journaltimes.com and arrive by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Add your event to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

SEPT. 23

Tucker 4H pancake breakfast: Tucker 4H is hosting a fundraising pancake breakfast at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Franksville. Serving is from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and includes dessert bars, applesauce, sausages, and all-you-can-eat buttermilk and pumpkin pancakes. Beverage options include apple cider, milk, water or coffee. Tickets can be purchased at the farm. The cost is $9 for ages 11 and older, $6 for ages 5-10 and children 4 and under are free.

OCT. 8

Historical walk: Whispers from the Past is hosting a historical walk from 1-3 p.m. at Burlington Cemetery, 701 Browns Lake Drive. There will be five actors representing early residents who had an impact on the future of the area. Light refreshments and music will be offered. The cost is $15 and tickets may be purchased the day of the event or through the Burlington Historical Society website. Tours begin at the chapel.

ONGOING

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party.

The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys).

The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.