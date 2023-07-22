What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must be sent to community@journaltimes.com and arrive by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Add your event to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

JULY 27, AUG. 10 and 25 Eco-Justice Center‘s ‘Pacas & Pints: The Eco-Justice Center’s ‘Pacas & Pints, will return this summer. Dates and features for this year’s fundraiser are:

Thursday, July 27 – Dragon Pit BBQ (food), Ethan Keller (music).

Thursday, Aug. 10 – Specialty Nacho Queen (food), Wattle & Daub (music)

Thursday, Aug. 25 – Zaytuna’s Kitchen (food), Georgia Rae (music)

All three events will run from 5-8 p.m.

Participants can bring a blanket or camping chair and find a good spot near the alpaca pasture to relax with a beer or non-alcoholic beverage and listen to the evening’s featured musician. In addition to going on a 20-minute alpaca tour, Eco-Justice Center grounds will be open for participants to climb up to the treehouse, explore the gardens, and walk the trail.

Tickets are $30 and include a drink ticket, alpaca tour and special edition Eco-J pint glass. Tickets can be purchased in advance ecojusticecenter.org/pacas-pints. Limited numbers of tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the day of each event.

Aug. 13St. Mary’s Dover Pork Chop Dinner: St. Mary’s Dover is hosting its annual Pork Chop Dinner and Auction 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at 23209 Church Road, Kansasville. The event will include a games, a tractor pedal pull and a petting zoo for children, and live music. The live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. Pork chops will be served from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes a raffle entry with cash prizes. Carry-outs are available. For more information, call Jane Serdynski at 262-492-0073.

ONGOINGCaledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.