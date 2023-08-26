What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must be sent to community@journaltimes.com and arrive by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Add your event to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

SEPT. 9

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 494 Trivia Night: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 494 is hosting Fest For Vets Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at 4226 Michel Court, Franksville.

Teams of eight will help raise money for a new pontoon boat for Camp American Legion. Prizes will be awarded for the top two teams and for the team with the best theme.

The cost to enter is $160 per eight-member team.

Food and beverages will be available for sale (cash only).

For more information, or to register, contact Crystal Shaw at 262-672-8205 or crystalspres@gmail.com.

ONGOING Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party.

The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys).

The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.