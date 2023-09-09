What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must be sent to community@journaltimes.com and arrive by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Add your event to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

SEPT. 23 Tucker 4H pancake breakfast: Tucker 4H is hosting a fundraising pancake breakfast at Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, Franksville. Serving is from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and includes dessert bars, applesauce, sausages, and all-you-can-eat buttermilk and pumpkin pancakes. Beverage options include apple cider, milk, water or coffee. Tickets can be purchased at the farm. The cost is $9 for ages 11 and older, $6 for ages 5-10 and children 4 and under are free.

ONGOINGCaledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party.

The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys).

The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.