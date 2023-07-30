Racine County Veterans Office. Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. 262-638-6702. Helps veterans and their dependents apply for a wide array of benefits. Go to racinecounty.com/departments/veterans-services.

Disabled Veterans Employment Representatives. Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine. Call 262-638-6564. Offered by State of Wisconsin. Full array of employment services. All persons are encouraged to come to the resource room to inquire about services that are available. Register at jobcenterofwisconsin.com.

Veterans Center (formerly VFW), 820 Main St., Racine. 262-632-5536. Meeting place for all veterans, with lounge (Foxhole Lounge) and restaurant facilities. Go to racineveterans.org (click on Foxhole Lounge).

Veterans Housing & Recovery Program-Union Grove. Southern Wisconsin Center campus, 21425 Spring St., Cottage 16, Union Grove. 262-878-9151. Transitional living facility for veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. Go to dva.state.wi.us/Ben-Homeless.asp or vafvets.org.

Veterans Resource Center. 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 102, Mount Pleasant. 262-633-5180. Assistance in providing housing for homeless veterans. Go to cvivet.org.

Free transportation available for veterans. Disabled American Veterans offers free transportation service to veterans who are ambulatory and who have a scheduled medical appointment at VA (Zablocki) Medical Center in Milwaukee or the VA Outpatient Clinic in Union Grove. Through the transportation network, DAV volunteers drive sick and disabled veterans to and from VA medical facilities for treatment. An appointment is required by calling Patti Davis, DAV transportation coordinator, at 262-993-4879. Volunteer drivers are also needed and can call Davis.