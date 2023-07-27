RACINE — The Amish: A Photographic Journey is the featured exhibit on First Friday, Aug. 4, at Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St.

The exhibit of photographs by owners Carol Hansen and Brad Jaeck taken in Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania includes aspects of Amish life such as homes, schools, farms, church services and clothing.

The exhibit will run through the month of August.

Photographic Design is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on First Fridays. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.

For an appointment or more information, call 262-633-9899 or email photodesign411@gmail.com.