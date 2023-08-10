RACINE — “The Amish: A Photographic Journey” is the featured exhibit through the end of August at Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St.

The photographs, by gallery owners Carol Hansen and Brad Jaeck, were taken in Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania and include aspects of Amish life such as homes, schools, farms, church services and clothing.

Photographic Design is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment. For an appointment or more information, call 262-633-9899 or email photodesign411@gmail.com.