BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTERTours include transportation and lunch. For reservations, call the Burlington Senior Activity Center at 262-716-0329.

Oct. 12-13 — The Barns at Nappanee, Indiana, Amish Acres and “Ring of Fire” show with the music of Johnny Cash. $270 (double occupancy) or $315 (single occupancy). Register by Sept. 5.

CHRIST THE KING CHURCH

Christ the King Lutheran Church is sponsoring a trip to the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson Friday, Aug. 18. The cost is $108 and includes transportation, a matinee performance of “Mary Poppins” and dinner. For more information, contact Linda Stephens 262-989 6023.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.