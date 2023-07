RACINE — St. Patrick Parish will host its annual festival from 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 5, and 1-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at 1100 Erie St.

There will be live music both days provided by Three Floors Up, Grupo Tremenda Aguila, Grupo La Nueva Era and Grupo Ritual. Other entertainment includes the Aztec and Ballet Folklorico dancers, dancing horses of Lauro Davalos, a talent show and karaoke.