RACINE — Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2000 Wisconsin Ave., is offering fall fine arts classes for adults, with high school students welcome.

Classes are limited to between four and 10 participants, and are tailored to the individual’s needs, goals and abilities.

All levels of experience are welcome.

Drawing and/or Painting: 9 a.m. to noon. Flexible scheduling Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays, Sept. 11 through Nov. 15. Instructor: Denise Zingg. Five classes: $150; 10 classes: $250.

Intro to Black and White Film and Darkroom Photography: 6:30–9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 17. Two rolls of film, chemicals and extra darkroom time included. Camera rentals available. Five weeks: $175.

Raku Ceramics Class: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Sept. 23 through Nov. 11. Final raku firing Nov. 18. Eight classes: $185, includes 25 pounds of clay, use of equipment, firings and glazes, plus extra studio time. Instructor: Mark Hyde.

Customized classes and workshops are provided for three or more adults, children or family combination.

Private art and music lessons for adults and children are also available. Half-hour lessons are $30 each or $1 per minute.

Traditional darkrooms, a matting and framing studio and a ceramics studio are available for individual work. The cost is $65 each per month or $180 for a three month pass.

Ceramics studio includes firings and darkrooms include chemicals.

Call 262-634-4345 to register. Material lists are available at www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org.