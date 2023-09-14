RACINE — “Artists with Crayons” is on exhibit at Spectrum Gallery through Oct. 8.

The exhibit showcases crayon creativity through drawing, pouring, sculpting, collage, mixed media, assemblage and installation.

Featured artists include Eileen Black, P.M. Fallon, Ann Henkes, Mark Janiuk, Lisa Martin, Craig Matheus, Andrea Mickelson Brenda Lee Raab, Sonja Sinclair, Pamela Smiley, Jo Thul, Kathi Wilson, Kelly Witte, Jeff Wozniak and Denise Zingg.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment.

Spectrum Gallery is in the East Building of the Dekoven Center at 2000 Wisconsin Ave. For more information call 262-634-4345 or visit www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org.