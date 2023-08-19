RACINE — Siena Retreat Center will observe the International Day of Peace on Thursday, Sept. 21, with a paper crane folding workshop and interfaith prayer service at 5637 Erie St.

Origami cranes became a symbol of peace when a young Japanese girl, Sadako Sasaki, began folding paper cranes while suffering the effects of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

Since then, children and adults throughout the world have folded countless paper cranes as an aspiration for world peace.

The workshops will be led by Milwaukee area activist Cookie Anderson and will take place at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Siena Retreat Center.

Anderson gave a bundle of 1,000 cranes to the center in December 2022.

A brief prayer service will be held at 10 a.m., led by Vicky Curtiss, the center's program director.

The International Day of Peace was created by the United Nations in 1981 to cultivate a global commitment to world peace.

To register, visit https://www.sienaretreatcenter.org/retreats/papercranes/. For more information, call 262-898-2590 or email vcurtiss@sienaretreatcenter.org

Siena Retreat Center serves about 6,000 people annually through a variety of retreats and spiritual enrichment programs.