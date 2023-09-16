RACINE — Join Weed Out! Racine volunteers in Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23 for a community workday to remove giant ragweed and sow thistles, and any burdock that has been "hiding."

Removing these invasive plants allows native ones to thrive, and is essential for restoration of this special Natural Area on the Root River.

Park in the lot near the Steelhead Facility (navigate to 2200 Domanik Drive), and cross the bridge to enter Colonial Park. Dress for the weather, with long trousers and sturdy shoes with socks. Bring your work gloves and drinking water.

For more information, contact melissa.warner3@a2q.com or call 262-639-0918.