NORTH SIDE SENIOR CENTER

Located at North Point Church, 3825 Erie St. (rear parking lot entrance). A noon meal is provided for $5. Call 262-639-2038 for information. The schedule:

Tuesday and Thursday — Workout with Wendy chair exercise, 10-11 a.m.

Thursday — Senior Card Club, 10 a.m. to noon, playing 3 to 13 card game, a form of rummy.

Second Thursday — A senior related speaker.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

The Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. The schedule:

Alzheimer’s Group, 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

Arts and Crafts, 10 a.m. fourth Thursday.

Bridge and cards, 9-11 a.m. Monday and Friday.

Bridge, 9-11 a.m. first Tuesday.

Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday.

Book Club, fourth Wednesday (call for monthly book).

Bunco, 1 p.m. first Friday.

Cake Day, second Tuesday during bingo.

Chocolate City Card Club, 12:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday.

Cribbage, 1 p.m. first and third Thursday.

Dominoes, 9:30-11:30 a.m. third Thursday.

Jam Session & Singalong, 1-3 p.m. third Wednesday.

Parkinson’s Movement and Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Thursday.

Sheepshead, 9 a.m. every Wednesday (seasonal, call ahead).

Strength and Flex Training, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Friday.

Tai Chi Classes, 11 a.m. every Wednesday.

Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Monday.

World Wednesday Talk, 10 a.m. third Wednesday.

Wii Bowling, 9 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday.

People can arrange to pick up a meal through Meals on Wheels. Drivers are also needed. To volunteer, call 262-833-8766 or email bsac@burliingtonseniorcenter.com.

Additional activities are scheduled each month. For updates and more information, call 262-716-0329 or go to burlingtonseniorcenter.com.

SKILLBANK PROGRAM

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County’s Skill Bank Program is dedicated to helping seniors remain living independently in their homes at an affordable cost.

The program’s services are available to Racine County residents ages 55 and older.

Skill Bank uses the knowledge, skills and talents of tradespeople and other helpers to help other older adults with a multitude of services such as home repair work, painting, minor plumbing repairs, yard work, household chores and snow removal.

Helpers provide services at a reduced cost and are negotiated between the worker and the homeowner before the work is started. They go through an application process that includes a background check.

For assistance or to become a Skill Bank helper, call Pam Grant at 262-886-9612, ext. 105, from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. For more information, go to volunteercenterofracine.org.

AGING AND DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER

YORKVILLE — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, 14200 Washington Ave., works with adults with disabilities age 17½ and older, older adults and caregivers, and can help people identify their needs, sort through options and help them understand their choices.

All of this is at no cost.

ADRC staff can discuss issues over the phone. Popular topics include transportation, home care, housing, adult day care, long-term care, respite, support groups, caregiver support, health insurance, Medicare options and dental care.

To contact the ADRC, call 262-833-8777 or 866-219-1043. The ADRC website is adrc.racinecounty.com.