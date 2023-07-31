Steve Case Memorial Scholarships awarded RACINE — Valerie Harmon and Mateo Fuentes each received a $1,200 Steve Case Memorial Scholarship on May 31. Both are Case High School graduates.

Steve Case taught and coached at Racine Unified schools for almost 40 years. His family established the scholarship for college-bound seniors from RUSD who have participated and excelled in athletics, and have exhibited a strong work ethic and devotion in the classroom and community.