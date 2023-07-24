Community Women’s Club Awards Scholarships

RACINE —The Community Women’s Club Inc. presented four $1,000 scholarships during the its 41st Annual Scholarship Program on May 7, at the Roma Lodge Banquet Hall.

Recipients included Faith Griffin, Valerie Harmon, Shelby Jennings and Davion Robinson.

Griffin is the daughter of Venessa Griffin and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. She participated in varsity cheerleading, varsity poms, Student Council, the Ahana Club, Diversity Club and was in the Guardian Angels.

Griffin plans to attend Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi. Her goal is to become a psychiatrist.

Harmon is the daughter of Floyd and Valisa Harmon and graduated from J.I. Case High School, where she was a member of the National Honors Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.

Harmon participated in varsity tennis, band and orchestra, and was first chair flute in concert band. She also performed in the Pit Orchestra, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside honor band and the Kiwanis Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Harmon was vice-president of the Black Student Union and a member of DECA.

She plans to attend Carthage College in Kenosha and major in psychology.

Jennings is the daughter of Felicia Jennings and graduated from Washington Park High School, where she was a member of the National Honors Society.

Jennings was a member of DECA, Link Crew, HOSA and the Black Student Union. She was captain of the girls basketball team and was a varsity player on the girls soccer team, and received more than six scholar athletic medals and was Academic All-State golf.

Jennings plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and major in pre-pharmacy/pharmacy.

Robinson is the son of Cinnamon Sheldon and graduated from J.I. Case High School, where he was a member of the Honor Roll Society.

He was a Case Ambassador, a member of DECA, served as president of the Black Student Union, was a member of the NAACP Youth Council, the Juneteenth Day Committee and the OWN IT group, and served as a mentor for the “I Will Not Die Young” campaign.

Davion will be attending Howard University in Washington, D.C., and plans to major in business.

Back-to-school block party

RACINE — Racine Community Health Center is hosting a back-to-school block party from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The event will include tours of the clinic, food, refreshments, music and giveaways.