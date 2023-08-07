Free breakfast, lunch program at WLS

Wisconsin Lutheran School is participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the 2023-24 school year.

As part of the Community Eligibility Provision, all students at Early Childhood Campus, Elementary School Campus and Middle School Campus may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge.

Household applications are not required to receive free meals, but applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require the information.

Vittoria Colonna Lodge scholarship winner

Nathan Swiatek is the recipient of a Vittoria Colonna Lodge Academic Scholarship.

The recipient must be of Italian descent and have a mother or grandmother who is a member of this women's organization.

Other criteria include having a high school academic record that demonstrates future educational success, having participated in in-school and non-school activities, and be highly recommended.

Swiatek is also the recipient of the Lynne Ciaramita Memorial Scholarship, which is given by Lynne's family. She was an active member and past president of the Vittoria Colonna Lodge.

Swiatek is a graduate of Case High School. He has been accepted at DePaul University where he will study film and sound directing.