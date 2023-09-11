SJSC awards scholarships

RACINE — Nolan Boerner and Ephraim Slamka each received a $1,000 Giving Back to Those Who Give scholarship from Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community.

The scholarship was established in 2022 as a means of supporting and recognizing the value of service to others as a personal commitment and of contributing to the betterment of the community.

Recipients must have completed at least 75 hours of volunteer service during the previous year. Boerner is a graduate of The Prairie School and will be studying physics and music at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

He has volunteered with the Racine Literacy Council, as a coach for young athletes, and has played cello at community concerts, nursing homes and other venues.

Slamka is a graduate of Walden III High School plans to study physics and biology at the California Institute of Technology.

He has volunteered at nature centers and has conducted research on a new metric for detecting bacterial infection, which included laboratory work at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

