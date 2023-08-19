RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 92nd season.

The orchestra is starting with a Lakeside Pops concert, “Film Score Extravaganza,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Memorial Hall.

“After Pasquale and I realized that the RSO had not programmed a concert dedicated exclusively to film scores in nearly 15 years, we thought we should!” said Jonathan Winkle, executive director. “This is a great opportunity to highlight popular film music that many people know and love.”

The Lakeside Pops concert format presents a wonderful opportunity for audience members to socialize before the concert. The setting is more casual, and patrons can purchase seats at tables for the evening.

The RSO will be performing selected music from “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Frozen,” “The Pianist,” “Star Wars” and “The Pink Panther.”

For all Pops concerts, patrons can purchase food from Reefpoint Brew House at Memorial Hall, similar to what has been available in years past. Please note that you will not be allowed to bring your own food because of changed regulations. Full bar service will be available.

The Racine Symphony Orchestra continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 with “Classics,” a Fall Masterworks concert at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Racine.

This concert features artist-in-residence Catherine Van Handel, principal bassoonist of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. The RSO will perform Mozart’s virtuosic Concerto for Bassoon.

This is music that exemplifies the classical style period and is quintessentially Mozartean.

J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suites are remarkable works — the first suite will be performed on this program, a piece that hearkens back to the court of Louis XIV. As a complement, “Capriol Suite,” Peter Warlock’s most popular composition, is a suite of six Renaissance-influenced dances.

Ernest Bloch’s Concerto Grosso No. 1 will feature pianist Johanna Brahm. This is a fascinating work that combines the concerto grosso form from the era of Bach, with 20th-century harmonic sensibilities.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra composer-in-residence Jessie Montgomery’s riveting work “Strum” also will be performed — a work chock-full of dance rhythms and folk-inspired melodies.

On Nov. 10, the Racine Symphony Orchestra will host another Musical Flights at Uncorkt.

“The relationship between Uncorkt, Chef John and Red Onion Events, and the Racine Symphony Orchestra has helped us create a sophisticated and enjoyable event for our audience members,” said Heather Keszler, patron services and marketing manager. “These events have given us the ability to bring together the audience and musicians in a more intimate setting so they have the opportunity to get to know our musicians.”

On Dec. 1, the annual Racine Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops is back.

Maestro Laurino will lead the orchestra in a joy-filled program of holiday favorites to kick-off the winter holiday season.

Mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks will join the Racine Symphony Orchestra for this family favorite concert.

The Holiday Pops will feature Racine’s high school choirs to help celebrate with magical holiday music and sing-a-long’s.

“This concert is always the most popular of the season and we are thrilled to work with our young people once again,” Winkle said.

There are more concerts and events after the new year. For a printed version of the season brochure, contact the office or visit the Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau on Washington Avenue near the interstate.

For more information about concerts, events, or becoming an advertiser or sponsor, contact the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s office at info@racinesymphony.org or 262-636-9285.