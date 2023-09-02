RACINE — River Bend Nature Center is offering the opportunity for people to learn how to use a recurve bow in a fun, non-competitive atmosphere.

Classes are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6. The class on September will be outdoors; the rest of the classes will be held indoors.

The classes provide a way for beginners to learn this recreational sport, and are a good opportunity for more advanced shooters to practice their skills. All equipment is supplied and all ages 7 and older are welcome.

The cost for the first class is $15 and additional classes are $5.

Class sizes are limited and registration is required. Call 262-639-1515, visit www.RiverBendRacine.org or email info@riverbendracine.org for more information.