RACINE — Learn how to create a sanctuary for the ruby-throated hummingbird in your own backyard during a presentation from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at River Bend Nature Center.

Through the use of perennial and annual plants, wildflowers, shrubs, trees, water features and hummingbird feeders, you can discover the magic and excitement of hummingbirds.

Hummingbirds and wildlife gardening have been a passion and interest of Kathi and Michael Rock for the past 24 years.

When they first started, the couple had one hummingbird feeder and a city yard filled with trees, grass and hummingbird unfriendly shrubbery.

That first year, they didn’t see their first hummingbird until August, but after that they were hooked.

The Rocks now have a yard filled with the best flowers and hang about 20 feeders at the height of migration in mid-September.

The couple has been been presenting a “Gardening for Hummingbirds” program for more than 22 years, and they have talked to countless groups in the Upper Midwest and beyond.

The Rocks also offer a public hummingbird tour of their yard every September.

This event, which is sponsored by the Hoy Audubon Society, is free and no reservations are required.

The society’s mission is to initiate, encourage, coordinate, stimulate and assist civic and community organizations, business, professional and educational interests and appropriate units of government in the study and appreciation of ornithology.

The organization also works to to preserve and protect wildlife habitats; supports air and water pollution abatement and control programs, and the principles of conservation; and encourages community cooperation in Racine and Kenosha counties.

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, Racine, provides environmental education and outdoor recreation to the children, families and adults.

For more information about the center and and its programs, visit www.RiverBendRacine.org, or call 262-639-1515.