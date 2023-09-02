RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association will usher in the start of the new school year by hosting its annual Welcome Back Brunch/Annual Meeting on Sept. 7.

This is the 72nd year in existence for the group.

Returning members, as well as new members who are recent retirees or those who have retired in past years, are invited to join current members at Infusino’s Italian Village Banquet Hall beginning with a meet and greet at 10:30 a.m., followed by a short business meeting and brunch beginning at 11.

During the meeting, Thomas Fugate will be recognized for his 20 years chair of the Scholarship Program/Committee. Catherine Meyer will be recognized as the RAREA Volunteer of the Year at the group's October meeting.

Following the brunch, live entertainment will be provided by Doug Clum, a former music educator, building administrator and, most recently, the district coordinator of fine arts for the Racine Unified School District.

Reservations and payments are needed to attend.

RAREA is an umbrella chapter of the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association headquartered in Middleton. Membership in either organization is open to any former Wisconsin public school district employees.

Currently, RAREA is waiving fees for the first year of membership.

The group's purpose is to keep retirees connected, and to offer meals, programs, and camaraderie on a regular basis.

In addition, the RAREA supports an annual scholarship program with funds designated to graduating seniors in high school and current junior and seniors in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside education program who are committed to beginning or continuing a teaching degree.

To learn more visit the group's Facebook page at Facebook/RAREA.