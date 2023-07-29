RACINE — The Racine Zoo has received a $30,000 from SC Johnson to bring fun events to the community and support wildlife conservation.

The money will allow the zoo to host events that help positively connect the community. Proceeds from the events benefit the daily and veterinary care of the zoo’s animals as well as conservation education programs.

Some of the zoo’s more popular events include:

The Animal Crackers Concert Series kicked off this year on July 12 with Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience and saxophonist Mindi Abair on July 26. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials are scheduled to perform Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Steely Dane will appear Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Zoo Debut is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9. This year’s theme is “100 Years”.

This gala fundraiser will include a gourmet dinner, open bar, live entertainment, dancing, and live and silent auctions.

Boo at the Zoo, a Halloween-themed event, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, and will include trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating.

Eggstravaganza, an Easter-themed event, takes place in April and includes candy, crafts, bounce houses and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Beth Heidorn said SC Johnson has been a “wonderful partner” for the zoo.

“Year after year, they step up to support this community gem we call the Racine Zoo,” she said. “We are very fortunate and grateful for their support.”

To learn more about Racine Zoo and its upcoming events or to buy tickets, visit their website racinezoo.org.