RACINE — The Racine Concert Band is celebrating its 101st season of free concerts at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The band’s summer season of seven Sunday evening concerts, free and open to the public, takes place at the zoo’s Kiwanis Amphitheater.
Coming up later this summer:
- The band’s “Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular” is set for Aug. 13.
- Other guest singers throughout the season will include Darlene Kelsey, Melissa Cardamone, Greg Berg, Allison Hull and Jeanie Hatfield
Under the leadership of Mark Eichner, music director and conductor, the band presents concerts featuring traditional marches, folk music, theater music and concert selections from opera, ballet and classical music genres.
Broadcasting veteran Don Rosen is master of ceremonies for the summer concerts.
People are also reading…
The zoo opens for free admission to the concert starting at 7 p.m. at the Walton and Augusta street gates. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets; a limited number of benches are also available for seating. A courtesy cart, for those who want assistance in getting to the concert site, is available starting at 7 p.m. and again after the concert.