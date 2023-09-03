Name: Gerald L. Karwowski

Age: 75

Current city of residence: Born and raised in Racine and now a resident of The Village of Yorkville.

Occupation: Retired after a 30 year career at Case/CNH and now the owner/ curator of Oak Clearing Farm & Museum — a small, homespun, Racine County open-air style museum. http://www.racinehistory.com/farm.htm

Title of book and publisher: "Through the eyes of Wilfred Marshall," self-published.

Synopsis of book: Everyday life in an amazing pictorial history taken by photographer Wilfred G. Marshall, with 428 images of Racine, Wisconsin and his college years in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Is this your first book? No. I have written a number of booklets, starting in 1979 with "Bottled In The Belle City — Beer" and most recently "Racine" Postcard History Series by Arcadia Publishing.

Why did you write the book? I felt the story and the hundreds of exclusive images made from early 1900s glass negatives were worthy of a coffee table book.

How long did it take you to write the book? A few months.

How did you get interested in writing? I had collected a large number of antique bottles and my friends encouraged me to write a book about them. I ended up printing just one chapter about Racine breweries and their bottles. A few years later I began writing occasional stories that were published in the Shoreline Leader newspaper.

Where is the book available for purchase? The books will be available on Ebay.

Is the book available at the library? The book is available at the Racine Public Library and the Wisconsin State Historical Society Library.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information? https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010269280151 and http://www.racinehistory.com/farm.htm.

