RACINE — The Nurses Foundation of Racine has awarded five scholarships to area nursing students for the 2023-24 academic year.

Nursing students from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties are eligible to apply for scholarships, which are provided annually by the NFR since 1982.

The following nursing students were recipients of NFR and named scholarships:

Payton Matson, attending Carroll College, received the Carol and John Francis Memorial Scholarship.

MacKenzie Ruth, attending the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, received the St. Luke’s Alumni Scholarship, the Mary Alice Petersen Scholarship and NFR Scholarship.

Johanna Radulovic, attending UW-Parkside,received the NFR Scholarship, Marjorie and Lewis McClelland Memorial Scholarship, and Bev and Dr. Myron Schuster Scholarship.

Madelyn Wade, attending UW-Milwaukee, received the Mary Lou Goodspeed Memorial Scholarship.

Jenna Barrette also was a named scholarship recipient. She died July 28 in a motor vehicle accident.

Those interested in applying for a scholarship or who would like additional information about donating to the scholarship fund or establishing a memorial scholarship, can find out more by visiting nursesfoundationofracine.org.