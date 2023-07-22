RACINE — Nature is different at night. As some animals and birds retire with the dark, others emerge. Sounds and sights change as the sun sets and dusk deepens.

River Bend Nature Center is offering nighttime nature camp experiences for children ages 9-12 on Monday, Aug. 14.

Campers will explore the forest and river as evening falls.

Activities include canoeing/kayaking on the Root River, an adventurous night hike and a camp-style dinner. The evening ends with stories and s’mores around the campfire.

Space is limited and registration is required. The cost is $40 for members and $45 for non-members.

To register, or for more information, visit www.RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.

River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families.