PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series summer season of weekly free concerts is underway in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.
Concerts are from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake. The lineup features:
Aug. 3: Yesterday’s Children
Aug. 10: Flood Brothers
Aug. 17: Kojo
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be sold, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.