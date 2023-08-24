RACINE — Live music continues this week in Downtown’s Monument Square, at Main and Sixth streets, with music on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

Music on the Monument’s final 2023 Friday concert features Fender Bender, playing “guitar rock” from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday Sounds on the Square wraps up its season from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with the band Squad 51 playing classic rock.

Admission is free. Tables and chairs will be provided. Beer and soda are available for purchase.

Note: Concerts will be canceled if it rains, without being rescheduled. Weather announcements can be found on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the Festival Hall ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.