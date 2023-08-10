RACINE — Live music continues this summer in Downtown’s Monument Square, at Main and Sixth streets, with music from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26.

Admission is free. Tables and chairs will be provided. Beer and soda are available for purchase.

Note: Concerts will be canceled if it rains, without being rescheduled. Weather announcements can be found on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the Festival Hall ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.